Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Khanna to enter Salman Khan’s show tonight; Deets Inside

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna, who has won hearts with his stupendous cooking skills across the world, will be making his way on Bigg Boss 13 tonight.

If there is one reality show that never fails to surprise the audience with its interesting twists, it is Bigg Boss 13 which is hosted by superstar . Each week, this popular reality show comes with a new surprise element, especially with the special guests. This season we have seen several A-listers from the big and small screen making their way inside the Bigg Boss house. And now the recent one to join the bandwagon is superstar chef Vikas Khanna who will be entering the house tonight.

According to media reports, Vikas will be the new guest of the show and will be seen coming up with an interesting challenge for the contestants. The media reports suggest that the popular chef will be seen testing the culinary skills of the housemates. To note, kitchen duties has always been a topic of fights and arguments inside the Bigg Boss house. In fact, not a day passes by when the contestants don’t fight over the cooking duty. With Vikas entering the house tonight, it will be interesting to see who will impress the chef with his/her cooking skills.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is set to have some more tiff tonight as the house will be seen choosing their next captain. In fact, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra will get into an ugly argument over choosing as the captain of the house. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s changing equation has also been grabbing the eyeballs these days as the BFFs of the house are turning into enemies now.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

