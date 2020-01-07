Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh accuses Rashami Desai of instigating Sidharth Shukla to fight again; Here's Why

Vindu Dara Singh has again charged Rashami Desai with allegations of provoking Sidharth Shukla to enter into a fight, which is not related to him. Here's what happened.

As the finale is nearing, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is getting hotter day by day. Fights are not ready to take a back-bench in the controversial house. After Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's big fight, this time two other jodis to get into a tiff. We're talking about Madhurima Tuli- Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla. Yes, in last night's episode, both the couples got into a nasty fight with each other and shook the entire house with their anger. While Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fight was merely for fun, Madhu and Vishal got into an ugly fight. The ex-lovers are known to have an on-off relationship since long and their hatred for each other is quite evident.

In the latest episode, Madhurima hit Vishal with a chappal, as they were sitting in the garden area. It happened so when the two got into a war of words, wherein Vishal says that he will not even spit at Madhurima. The latter gets upset with his statements and loses control. She abuses him and walks off after hitting him with her chappals. Rashami, who is witnessing also this, tries to control both of them, but they don't listen. Later, their fight aggravates and all housemates try to console them. Here, tries to drag Sidharth Shukla in the fight, who was playing the role of a messenger at that time. However, he did not jump in between picking a fight.

Now, Vindu Dara Singh, who has been supporting Sidharth Shukla from day one of the season, has taken to his Twitter to slam Rashami Desai for provoking Sidharth to enter into a fight unnecessarily. Accusing Rashami he mentioned that she tried her best to include Sidharth in Vishal and Madhu's fight, wherein he had nothing to do. It is now evident that she intentionally instigates him and it is only a proof of how she must have poked him in the past also. Vindu also praised for bashing Rashami for her remarks on the show's crew in the last week.

Rashmi tried her best to include Sidharth in between a fight which he had nothing to do On a open evident issue if she can instigate others against Sid than we can only imagine what she has done in the past Bhai neh accha bajaya Abt her comments on the cameraman! #RashamiDesai — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 6, 2020

But he did not stop there, in a following tweet Vindu applauded Shehnaaz Gill's fans for making her a trend and reaching 2M Followers and took a dig at Rashami Desai's fans for making a fake trend for the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. He also said that Rashami's fan clubs are 'Farzi' and 'Made In China'

#RoarLikeSana congratulations to Sana’s fans on their second Million, no help from blue ticks, no payment to agencies end FARZI bots! Real fans

Unlike Rashmi fans who are “made in China” material#SidharthShukla #BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Who are you supporting, Rashami Desai or Siharth Shukla? Aslo, what are your thoughts on Vishal and Madhurima's nasty fight? Let us know in the comment section below?

