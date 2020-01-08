Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh calls rumours of entering Salman Khan's show ‘fake’

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing limelight each day with its new twists and turns. The 'tedha' seasons is considered to be one of the most interesting and successful seasons until now. With new tasks, the makers of the show are leaving no stones unturne to keep the entertainment quotient high. Since yesterday evening, rumours of Vindu Dara Singh entering 's show has been buzzing on social media. Yes, many media reports said that the Bigg Boss 13 winner will enter the controversial house as a wild-card entrant for a week.

But now, Vindu Dara Singh has squashed all such rumours of him entering the BB 13 house and cleared the air. A few moments ago today (January 8), Vindu took to his Twitter account to suspend the rumours. He clarified that he is not entering Salman Khan's shows and said that the rumours are completely baseless. He even went on to call them 'fake.' As soon as he sent out this clarification, users poured their reactions in instantly. Some even went on to say that people are sacred of him.

Fake Rumours of me going to BB but these views were mine #SidHearts #ChampionSidShukla Bigg Boss 13: क्या Vindu Dara Singh बिग बॉस के घर में जाएंगे ? https://t.co/Vp4xbhOGja via @YouTube — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 8, 2020

On a similar note, Vindu has been keeping a keen eye on the happenings inside the BB 13 house. There has been no day when he has not tweeted out his opinions on the same. Vindu has been openly support BB 13's angry young man, Sidharth Shukla. While many Twitter users have bashed and mocked him for supporting Shukla, others have joined hands with him. But, he has never paid heed to anyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.