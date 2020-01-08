Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli patch up post fight; Sidharth Shukla calls them fake

Ex lovers, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli took the Bigg Boss 13 house by storm with their big fight. But, now the two have patched-up leaving everyone surprised. Here's what Sidharth Shukla had to say.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been getting into ugly fights with each other ever since the latter stepped into the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild-card entrant. Though we've seen them fighting on Nach Baliye 9 also, their fights in the controversial house have stooped to new lows. In the recent episode, things turned so bad between the two that Madhurima went all aggressive and hit Vishal with her chappal. Vishal couldn't take the insult and fumed with anger.

He asked Bigg Boss to take a strict action against Madhu and even demanded to throw her out of the house. However, BB did not give into his demands and nominated Madhu for 2 weeks as a part of punishment. But, Vishal was still aghast and was adamant to either get her out or leave the house himself. The housemates including Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill tried to calm them down and explained them to let things go. They told the ex flames to sort out the differences and don't lose this big opportunity in a fit of anger.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Sidharth Shukla twisting Shehnaaz arm; Says, 'Gill is encouraging it'

After loads of discussions and conversations, Madhurima and Vishal finally sorted out their differences and got back to normal terms. Not only this, they were even seen getting close, hugging and kissing each other. Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala, who were witnessing Madhu and Vishal's patch-up laugh it out, and call them fake. Sidharth goes on to tell Shefali that the duo is extremely fake and they are only making a big joke of themselves. Taking a dig at their equation, Sidharth tells that it was only some hours ago that Vishal wanted to throw her out and now they're embracing each other. Now, they're showing that they're inseparable and much-in-love. Shefali agrees to Sidharth's opinions and they have a big laugh together.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are faking their fights and love in the Bigg Boss 13 house just for the cameras? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More