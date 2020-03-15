Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh & Arti dancing to Salman Khan's Oh Oh Jane Jaana will make your day; VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestants Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh's video has become viral on social media in which they are seen dancing to Salman Khan's Oh Oh Jane Jaana. Check out the video.

Bigg Boss 13 is now considered one of the most successful seasons of the reality show to date. The makers did something different this time and introduced only celebrity contestants in the show. And the best part is that this led to a humongous response from the part of the audience. Although the show has come to end now the fans, as well as media, never leave a chance to keep a tab on the lives of the ex-contestants.

We have now come across a viral video on social media in which Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh have a blast on the dance floor as they groove to the beats of ’s iconic song ‘O O Jaane Jaana.’ This video has been shared by Arti herself who has also mentioned ‘Love you Salman Sir’ in the caption of her post. The actress looks pretty in a floral dress while Vishal, on the other hand, looks dapper in a funky shirt and matching jeans.

Check out Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh’s dance video below:

The two of them are also seen doing Salman Khan’s hook step that will surely make fans go gaga over them. Talking about the other contestants of the Bigg Boss house, many of them have grabbed new projects and are excelling in their careers. For instance, Asim Riaz has recently done a music video with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez that became an instant hit. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are currently seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma & Arti Singh have a happy reunion over dinner; See PHOTOS)

Credits :Instagram

Read More