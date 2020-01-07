Bigg Boss 13: Vishal & Madhurima need to confess their love if they have it: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag

Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, talks about Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli; Here’s what he said

Ever since Vishal Aditya Singh, and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli have entered the Bigg Boss house, the two have been showing different sides of their relationship- from fighting with each other to sleeping together and kissing under the blanket, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been showing a variety of emotions. During the past few episodes, all the Bigg Boss followers have been supremely confused about their relationship and whether or not Madhurima and Vishal love each other or not.

In the past episodes, Vishal Aditya Singh has openly confessed to all Bigg Boss 13 contestants and in front of the cameras, that he loves Madhurima Tuli. However, in yesterday’s episode, we saw Madhurma Tuli hit Vishal with a chappal, and as a result, Vishal lost his cool and asked Bigg Boss to take an action against Madhurima. Later, Bigg Boss punishes Madhurima by nominating her for two weeks, but Vishal wants Bigg Boss to evict either him or Madhurima from the show. Now during a recent interview, Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, opened up on Vishal and Madhurima as he said that, “Vishal and Madhurima need to confess their love if they have it. Even if there is one-sided love, it is fine, but they need to love openly. They could be stopping themselves inside the house, and their timing is also weird.”



For all those who don’t know, Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala are married for 10 years. On Shefali’s birthday, since she was locked inside the house, Parag cut a cake to wish his wife and as we speak, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz have turned enemies as Shefali is seen hanging out with Sidharth Shukla, Paras and Mahira.

