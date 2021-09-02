Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla passes away at 40; Shocked fans flood Twitter

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has passed away earlier today. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The 40-year-old actor was recently seen in the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, a few days back. The fans of the actor are in disbelief and heartbroken. They took to Twitter to express their grief on the news.

Here are some fan tweets:

A user wrote, “I'm shivering ye kya ha? #SidharthShukla brother u can't leave us like this please kuch toh bolo meri bhai. Broken heart Jiske liye meri sm pe aana aj ye me nahi man sakti @sidharth_shukla bhaiya pls confirm karo mera maan nehi man raha ha.”

Jiske liye meri sm pe aana aj ye me nahi man sakti @sidharth_shukla bhaiya pls confirm karo mera maan nehi man raha ha. — Ishtiak (@Ishtiak20521999) September 2, 2021

Another wrote, “I can't believe and I don't want to believe. Broken heart Worst day ,no I can't process this”

Worst day ,no I can't process this #SidharthShukla — Nirbhay (HBD AKSHAY) (@NirXtough) September 2, 2021

Another wrote, “Come back Sid Folded hands Give him back God Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly I can't say to him... I want him alive , I want the Sher to walk I want him Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face Loudly crying face”

Come back Sid Give him back God I can't say to him... I want him alive , I want the Sher to walk I want him #SidharthShukla — being_randeepian (@randeepian1_) September 2, 2021

A user wrote, “#RIP #SidharthShukla! You were brilliant and very violent in #BiggBoss! Zindagi Bahut Choti hai. Isee Liye Ladai Jhagdon Ka Koi Faida Nahi Hai.”

#RIP #SidharthShukla! You were brilliant and very violent in #BiggBoss! Zindagi Bahut Choti hai. Isee Liye Ladai Jhagdon Ka Koi Faida Nahi Hai. pic.twitter.com/McrQlHfGrS — Ankur Choudhary (@imchoudhryankur) September 2, 2021

One wrote, “Shit yaar.. Why do these actors don't take care of their health... I can't explain how m I feeling now to read articles of his death.... I was so much connected to #Sidnaaz.... Why was he on medication was he on stress Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face #SidharthShukla #Shehnaazgill #AksharaSingh”