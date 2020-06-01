Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla admits his career is on a pause but that is the least of his concern

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla believes that career being on a pause is the least of problems right now given the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla continues to win hearts with all that he has achieved throughout his career and during the reality show, of course. Ever since his stint in the show, Sidharth has become quite the sensation and continues to have fans in awe of him. Time and again, Shukla has taken to social media to send out a piece of advice or positive affirmations, and recently, he got talking about the ongoing situation and not knowing about his work in the future.

Sidharth went on to say how he feels we are in an alarming situation right now and we need to have an antipode to the virus because until that happens, no one knows where things will go. He also mentioned that while he agrees that his career is on a pause right now, that is not the biggest of problems right now and that he is doing his regular cardio, leading a routine life at home and even though everyone wants to go back to work, it isn't at this cost.

He also went on to add further how he does not know at this point of time what lies in store and he doesn't know what work will he do post the lockdown, however, figuring those things out is for later, once things resume. He adds further how he cannot pick the one thing that he will be resuming with and this has to be figured out post lockdown and that is what he will do.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sidharth also took to social media to send out his condolences on the demise of Wajid Khan. He went on to write, "Deeply shocked to hear the news of Wajid Khan passing away... you will continue to live on through your music. Rest in peace."

As far as his social media presence is concerned, the actor has been trying to keep up with his fans while ensuring that he does as much of interactions as possible and so, he also keeps sharing some positive thoughts, the last one being about accepting one's flaws and it sure did work well with the fans since some of that positivity can go a long way given the ongoing situation.

Apart from that, he also has shared some unseen photos and old throwbacks from the good old days before the lockdown. The actor went on to do a music video with Shehnaaz Gill and while it became and instant hit, he has treated fans with photos and BTS videos from the same, on multiple occasions. While we know it might be long until we see some of him on screen, we bet fans can't wait, isn't it?

