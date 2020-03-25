Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is Arhaan Khan's favourite contestant reveals the actor

Well, as surprising as it might sound, Sidharth Shukla is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan's favourite from the Salman Khan show.

Bigg Boss 13 has definitely been a controversial season as far as the celebrities are concerned and while it was due to be one of the most 'tedha' seasons that we have ever seen, it turned out to be a lot of other things as well. Right from all the fights that spewed inside the house to all those times when had to not just interfere in their day to day activities, but in fact, go into the house to explain things to people and about what has been going on inside the house.

However, some of the contestants who came under the public eye even though they did not win the show are the likes of , runner up Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others for that matter. And while it is known to everyone that Arhaan and winner Sidharth Shukla do not get along very well as far as their anger issues are concerned, turns out, Arhaan still finds Sidharth to be his favourite contestant as he did admit during an ask me anything session on social media.

Sidharth and Arhaan have gotten into fights on multiple occasions while they were in the house, however, somehow or the other, they did learn to co-exist inside the house. And now, if we come to think of it, it looks like they can go along very well outside as well given the fact that Sidharth is his favourite contestant after all.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More