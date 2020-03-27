Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla displays his cooking skills in this VIDEO during lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen showcasing his cooking skills. Check out the video.

Bigg Boss 13 fever has finally ended in the month of February but the craze of the fans for their beloved contestants is inevitable. Needless to say, many of us love to keep a tab on their lives through social media. Television star Sidharth Shukla has not only won the show but has acquired a loyal fan base which seems to be increasing day by day. The actor is currently under lockdown like every other citizen of this country.

In the midst of all this, Sidharth has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen happily cooking food as someone records the same on camera. Clad in a simple t-shirt and black track pants, the actor seems to be in a happy mood as he looks back at the camera midway and flashes his beaming smile. The actor had shared a similar video a few days back too which clearly depicts his love for food.

Meanwhile, check out his video below:

On the work front, Sidharth has recently appeared in a music video titled Bhula Dunga which co-stars his fellow contestant and close friend from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill. Well, we all are aware of the friendship and close proximity between Sidharth and Shehnaaz right from the beginning of the reality show. This had also led to the trending of #SidNaaz all over social media which revived again a few days back owing to the release of their music video.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla reacts to the response to Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz; if there will be a sequel)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More