Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on equation with Rashami & Asim: When I think now, I laugh at those fights

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently opened up about his life after the show and his bond with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. Here’s what he had to say.

Among the most popular stars, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s name shines right at the top. After winning the reality show, Sidharth has been on cloud nine and his fans have been rejoicing about the star’s win. While Sidharth was on the show, he shared a great friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. During the initial days, he also had a great bond with Asim Riaz and a bickering relationship with . However, Sidharth and Asim’s fights became the talk of the town after their friendship broke off.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Sidharth opened up about his bond with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz post the show. Sidharth said that he hasn’t seen much of the episodes of the show but when he thinks about the fights with Asim and Rashami, he can’t help but laugh now. Shukla went on to mention that he wants to move ahead in life and maintain cordial relationship with all. Sidharth mentioned that he hasn’t met Rashami or Asim post the show got over but added that if they meet, they will have fun.

Sidharth said, “When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope ( smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.” Sidharth even expressed that the hate that might come his way for his behaviour on the show, doesn’t matter to him now.

Meanwhile, Sidharth mentioned that he will be seen on the screen again very soon. Post the show got over, Sidharth’s fans were elated on him being declared as the winner. Despite some controversy about Asim’s fans calling Bigg Boss 13 biased, Sidharth’s popularity only soared after he won the reality show. He was also seen on the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which is centered around Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

