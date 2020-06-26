Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla feels 'no ones opinion of you should become your reality'

Sidharth Shukla has taken to Twitter once again as he talks about how someone's opinion about us shouldn't matter to us. Check out the entire tweet here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has always been one to put his opinions straight through us and never minces words. If anything, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor also made it until the end due to his no-nonsense nature and the ability to always believe in himself. We all remember that one time where he spoke about how he is good alone and he does not need anyone during the show, right?

Today, Sidharth has an advice for everyone that we all must and should follow for it makes sense for multiple reasons. He went on to share a quote that says, "Nobody's opinion of you should become your reality...Understand yourself and your values and no opinions can affect you..." Well, if most of us take this to be our life mantra, it would sure be an easy job to carry on with our regular lives without being affected about minute things.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet here:

Nobody’s opinion of you should become your reality......Understand yourself and your values and no opinions can affect you..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 25, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth was seen in Bhula Dunga post his stint in Bigg Boss. The actor shared screen space with Shehnaaz Gill in the music video and it happened to be one of the finest performances that they put together. In fact, there have been reports about how the two of them might be collaborating for more work in the near future and it is sure to get the fans excited about it.

Credits :Twitter

