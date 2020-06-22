Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets talking about love and marriage, Shehnaaz Gill and some more

Sidharth Shukla's recent conversation has had fans going gaga over the actor and now, the Bigg Boss 13 winner has spoken about all things love, marriage, and his career.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla continues to be the centre of attention even after all this time since the show went off-air. Fans continue to wait for one new glimpse of the actor and keep requestion him to do more interviews and also keep them updated about his day to day activities. And well, a recent interview of the actor has everyone's hearts as he got super candid about everything, and he also spoke about love and marriage during the same.

When the actor was asked about the kind of woman he is looking for to get married, and what does his definition of love sound like, he went on to say how he is not looking to get married right now. While talking about love, Sidharth went on to say how he thinks it isn't about what someone looks like of what someone does and when he stops judging someone and starts accepting a person the way they are is when one is in love. He also added how it is when happiness comes with the sheer presence of this person that it is love.

Talking about the conventional ideas of beauty, etc, he also added how if one is looking for someone with outer beauty, the problem is that it keeps changing and one will find someone better. Hence, the actor feels that it is better to find someone with a good heart and who is real. In fact, he was also asked if he would choose love over career, and he went on to say, "I know my love would love my career and I would love my career to be loved, so I don’t see that as a problem."

Meanwhile, something that has also stayed with the fans post Bigg Boss 13, is the actor's equation with Shehnaaz Gill. While the two have been the finest of best friend duos and are missed by fans, the actor went on to say how there is no romance between the two after all and they are good friends.

On the work front, Sidharth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz titled Bhula Dunga and fans instantly fell in love with the duo's chemistry. They continue to root for the two and can't wait to see them back on-screen sometime soon. In fact, while there are reports that Sidharth might be seen as the male lead in Broken But Beautiful season 3, when Ekta Kapoor had first asked for suggestions, SidNaaz fans rooted for the duo all the way!

