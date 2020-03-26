Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla hails hospitals during Coronavirus outbreak: Gods have closed their doors

Sidharth Shukla took to social media to give hail the hospitals saving and serving the entire humankind amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out his tweet right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has instilled a sense of fear in everyone's minds and not just that, it has also instilled within them a sense of responsibility to be safe and stay indoors. Celebrities have been constantly reminding everyone to stay indoors, maintain distance for times when they go out, and take all other required precautionary methods as have been advised to follow. And now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has taken to Twitter to remind everyone a little something.

Sidharth decided to hail the hospitals and the staff members who have been working tirelessly to save everyone amidst this crisis that the country and the entire world is in. Sidharth wrote a post on Twitter where he also mentioned religion and wrote, "Mecca Medina closed ....Vatican closed ...Tirupati .. Shiridi closed ... The Gods have closed their doors...But hospitals are open 24*7 to save and serve humankind ..... And v fight over Religion ...!!!!"

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet right here and drop your comments on what do you think about it:

Mecca Medina closed ....Vatican closed ...Tirupati .. Shiridi closed ... The Gods have closed their doors...But hospitals are open 24*7 to save and serve humankind ..... And v fight over Religion ...!!!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth has been in the news for his latest music video with one and only, Shehnaaz Gill. Not just their chemistry, but the video has been hailed for the kind of music, and everything else it has to offer. Fans can't seem to stop gushing over it, how did you like it?

