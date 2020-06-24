Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has the perfect midweek motivation you need; See Tweet

Sidharth Shukla keeps sharing these inspirational quotes on social media and he is back with yet another Tweet today. Check out the post here.

Sidharth Shukla has been rather active on social media post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. While he went on to lift the trophy and win hearts with his time on the show, long after it is over, fans continue to send out loads of love to the actor and social media is indeed the best way to do it. Meanwhile, Sidharth keeps sharing photos and videos and quotes on his social media feed and each time he has an update for the fans, they seem to be excited and pumped up about it.

So today, the actor decided to treat his fans with not just a photo but also some inspiration that they sure can use in such tough times. Twitter has always been about sharing some insight with fans for the actor and time and again, he shared these quotes that have a deeper meaning to what one can comprehend and today, it is about the idea of success. He went on to write, "Don’t fear failure ... fear succeeding in things that don’t matter!"

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet here:

Don’t fear failure ... fear succeeding in things that don’t matter ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla on his & Shehnaaz Gill fans trending Sidnaaz: It feels great that people have connected to it

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been keeping up with himself and his work and everything at home. The Bigg Boss 13 winner did a music video with Shehnaaz Gill post his stint on the show and now, we are waiting for the actor to announce his next project. In fact, the actor went on to say in an interview how his career is on hold right now, however, there are bigger things to worry about.

In his recent interview, he was also asked about his plans of marriage, his idea of love, and more. Talking about it, he said that he is not looking to get married right now and also spoke about his idea of love, narrating how for him, love is simply about accepting someone as they are because outer beauty is not going to stay. The actor sure had the kindest of words to say about love.

On the work front, while we are yet to have a confirmation on his projects, there have been reports about the actor being signed up for the third season of Broken But Beautiful, however, there hasn't been any concert information about it just yet.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×