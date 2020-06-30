Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has the sweetest reply to a fan telling him there is no one like him

Sidharth Shukla is barely active on social media but time to time he does take them by surprise and so, we came across one of his replies on Twitter and it has our heart. Check it out here.

Sidharth Shukla keeps entertaining his fans with his Tweets and videos from time to time and while he is not someone who is very active on social media, he has taken efforts to keep in touch with his fans amid the lockdown and it is visible. The actor keeps sharing all these thoughtful tweets and often photos in order to keep his fans motivated and as it turns out, it sure works wonders with them.

And now, we came across this tweet from the actor where he replied to one of his fans who spoke about how he has the super power that no one can be like him and well, he has sure managed to come up with a rather humble reply as he went on to say how there is no one like any of us and that everyone is unique in their own way. Well, it looks like he also has the superpower to put words to right use and that is what he does every single time.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet here:

There is no1 like any of us .... we are all unique — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 25, 2020

Sweet, isn't it?

Meanwhile, Sidharth was snapped while going out and about in the city just yesterday and fans have been going gaga over him. While the actor has been home, much like all of us, his glimpse from the paparazzi sure made the day of all the fans of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. On the work front, we are yet to hear more about the actor's project, however, reports have it that we might see him in the 3rd season of Broken But Beautiful.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×