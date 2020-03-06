Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has an UNUSUAL reaction to a man asking him to root for SidNaaz; WATCH

When a man recently asked Sidharth Shukla to root for Shehnaaz Gill and SidNaaz, the Bigg Boss 13 winner had a supposedly weird reaction. Take a look.

Any topic about Bigg Boss 13 sounds incomplete without mentioning Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo gained massive popularity and became one of the most adored jodis of recent times. From fighting to getting all mushy, Sid and Sana share a great bond. While many thought their chemistry would only survive until BB 13, but they proved to be the best of pals even after 's shows conclusion. In fact, Sidharth also made it a point to shower Shehnaaz with love by making a surprise appearance on her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

While the duo's fans are still shipping for #SidNaaz, Sidharth Shukla recently had an unusual reaction to it, the video of which is doing rounds on social media. It all happened when the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was returning from a recent event, he was bombarded by a heap of fans. Among them was a member of 'SidNaaz' fan club, who went up to the handsome hunk to requested him to ship for SidNaaz for his social media channel. At first, Sid was left puzzled and couldn't understand the man's question. Later, he brushed him off off saying, 'SidNaaz SidNaaz, kabhi Sidharth bhi toh karo kuch.' Well, such a weird response by Sidharth has surely left many startled.

Take a look at the video here:

Shukla: "sidnaaz sidnaaz, sidharth bhi to karo kuch" That's the reality.

whatever chota mota hype he's getting now is only cuz of sidnaazpic.twitter.com/qa1FMawXuc — (@roro_lrdi) March 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on Sidharth's uncanny reaction? Why do you Sid might have replied in such a way? Do you think he is bored with the #SidNaaz drama now and wants to move on? Or was it just Sid's style of shewing off the man? Let us know in the comment section below.

