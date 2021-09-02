Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40 following heart attack: Reports

A piece of very shocking news is coming in from the Television industry this morning. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 13 winner and television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla has passed away. This news has left all his fans in a deep state of shock. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

According to reports, Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "TV actor Siddharth Shukla passes away, say Mumbai Police".

Take a look:

TV actor Siddharth Shukla passes away, say Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/z1o3aESFP9 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. He was quite active on his social media and in fact, his last post came in a few days ago. In that post, he had thanked all the frontline workers for their work. Sidharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Cartel's Sanaya Pithawalla wants to ask these questions to Sidharth Shukla, Rithvik Dhanjani & more