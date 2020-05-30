Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recreates his 'Akela Hoon' dialogue from the show; fans call it BEST

Sidharth Shukla's video where he is repeating his dialogue from his time in Bigg Boss 13 will definitely make you miss the season. Check it out here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla continues to wow his audiences with all the social media posts, photos and videos that he keeps treating his fans with. None the less, throwback videos are equally fun and what makes things all the more better is when something reminds fans of the good old days from the seasons. Everyone knows Sidharth is a little short-tempered and while there are too many fun moments, some of his dialogues from the show have remained with fans.

We came across this video where Sidharth is saying his dialogue from the season, one where he seems to be rather annoyed at everyone while he says everyone that he is good being alone and that is the reason why everyone is so scared of him after all. None the less, this video is a self-shot one and there is little anger on his face but he looks like a bundle of happiness because of that constant smile on his face and fans definitely can't get enough.

Sidharth definitely looks like a bundle of happiness and for all we know, it looks like he has been having a good time and shooting this video was fun for him. Sidharth has always been about expressing himself, and he does these little things to keep his fans happy and make sure that they get a chance to get enough of him even during the lockdown. Even though he is not someone who is very fond of social media, he still has put up a decent front on sharing glimpses of his life with fans.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's new video here:

Iconic 'Akela hoon' one-liner by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla One Liner King #SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/ibSkCxQeNX — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) May 29, 2020

Something else that has also had our constant attention is the way he keeps sharing new advice with fans and yesterday, his tweet was all about having to know how to accept one's own flaws as he wrote, "Prove yourself to yourself....not to others ...Once you've accepted your flaws no one can use them against you.... to achieve success your Backbone is more important than a Wishbone ..."

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been rather super active on social media and taking constant efforts to ensure that his fans are keeping up with the precautions needed for COVID 19 and also stay safe at home. None the less, he also spoke about how this is not anything like Bigg Bos because apart from having all the available technological devices, we also have the chance to be with our family and make this time memorable.

