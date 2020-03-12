Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla REVEALS he does NOT watch Shehnaaz Gill starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what Sidharth Shukla said about Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla is all over the news. Well, after bagging the Bigg Boss 13 trophy he surely deserves all the attention that he is getting. While fans are waiting for him to return to the small screen, the handsome hunk is busy traveling for events and interacting with the media. If you remember, we saw Sidharth Shukla on TV only twice after BB 13, and that is for Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Yes, the BB 13 winner graced the show two times to support his beloved Sana and help her find an ideal groom.

However, recently Sidharth made an unusual statement about MSK. In a chat with Times of India when Sidharth was asked about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill and her new show. The actor revealed that he does not watch the show. He said, 'I am in touch with her (Shehnaaz), she is the only person I met after the show. But, to be honest, I am not following her show.' Yes, you read that right! Maybe the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is too busy in his own commitments and is not finding the time to catch up with Sana's show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz beats winner Sidharth Shukla on social media; Here's How



Meanwhile, recently Shehnaaz revealed on the show that she has fallen in love with Sidharth and is finding it difficult to create a good bond with the suitors. However, Sidharth has apparently friend-zoned her. He said that she is a very good friend to him and he wants to always keep her in his life.

Sidharth has also declared himself absolutely single and stated that marriage is not on his mind as of now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on equation with Rashami & Asim: When I think now, I laugh at those fights

Credits :Times of India

Read More