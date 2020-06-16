Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla roots for the Indian army fighting Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley

Sidharth Shukla went on to write, "For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain."

India lost one army officer and two soldiers in the violent Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese troops and it has lead to an uproar on social media. In an official statement, the Army said, "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers."

And now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has taken to social media to express his gratitude and faith in the Indian army. The actor went on to say some kind words and also added how their sacrifice will not go in vain and that everyone stands with them. He wrote, "For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain."

In no time, many of his fans went on to side with him and also lauded him for showing his patriotism in such difficult times that the nation is dealing with. In fact, many thanked him for speaking up as not many celebrities would do so in the wake of fear of losing fans. None the less, he did receive a lot of support from his fans and also expressed how this is the time when everyone must be together after all.

Meanwhile, Sidharth continues to be loved for his stint on the reality show hosted by and while he lifted the trophy, the love he has received, continues to increase manifold. The actor also worked on a music video with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga. The internet fell in love with their much loved SidNaaz all over again, however, the actor is yet to sign his next project. Reports have it that he might be seen taking the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Borken But Beautiful Season 3.

