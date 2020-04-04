Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says 'this is our chance to be soldiers for mankind'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets talking about this time during Coronavirus lockdown and says that is is easy to stay home. Read on to know what did he say.

The Coronavirus lockdown seems to have taken over everyone and while some are trying their best to keep up with their sanity, some have taken to creative means in order to pass their time. And well, for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, it doesn't seem to be too difficult to stay at home after all. In fact, he also said how things were different in the Bigg Boss house, however, he did also add that this is ou chance to stop the virus from spreading.

During his conversation, he said that by staying indoors we are protecting our near and dear ones, and he made sure that he hit the note right. Comparing the situation to the Bigg Boss house, the versatile actor said that the only difference was that there was no COVId 19 scare in the Bigg Boss house and the inmates were competitors who pertained certain strengths. He also added that there is no better feeling than to be with near and dear ones at this hour. Calling the aam Janta 'soldiers of mankind', Siddharth Shulka agreed that at this point, losing sanity is quite easy but he wished to remind everyone that this was our chance to prove everyone that we could fight against this virus.

He sure has a message that is meaningful and one that makes sense, doesn't he?

Sidharth has also been sharing photos and videos on his social media, and in fact, his Tweets have been garnering quite a lot of attention. So, how are you spending your quarantine? Drop in your comments right here.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More