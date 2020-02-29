Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla sends out good wishes to Kushal Tandon for his new venture

Sidharth Shukla took to his social media to wish Kushal Tandon as he opens up his new restaurant. Check out his post here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all over the news and while he sure has been having a good time now that he is out of the house and has been keeping busy, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is also keeping up with his social media. Time and again, he keeps sharing photos and posts on both Instagram and Twitter and well, fans are definitely having a good time now that their favourite is trying to constantly communicate and interact with them.

Sidharth shared multiple photos and posts on social media from his outings post Bigg Boss, and the latest post he shared is for Beyhadh star , who has ventured into a new something. He was a part of the opening of his restaurant last night and he shared a happy photo with the likes of Kratika Sengar, Nikitin Dheer, Ravi Dubey and others who were a part of the evening as he wrote, "Best wishes Kushal for your new venture."

Check out Sidharth Shukla's post right here:

Meanwhile, currently, fans cannot seem to get enough of Sidharth Shukla as he geared up for a performance with Shehnaaz Gill, and in fact, videos of the same have all of the fans excited given the kind of bond they share and well, chemistry too.

