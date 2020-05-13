Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares BTS photo from Bula Dunga and fans are going gaga over it

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a photo from his video Bhula Dunga and fans are definitely in awe of him once again. Check out the photo right here.

Bigg Boss 13 is long from over, however, it looks like the love for the contestants isn't over just yet and if anything, they continue to receive a lot of love even today. And one such contestant who continues to rule the hearts of his fans is Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth went on to life the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and ever since he has only been scaling new heights as far as his fan following is concerned and even today, it continues to grow manifold.

The actor went on to do a music video with his best bud from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga and it did very well with the fans. In fact, their chemistry has been hailed on multiple occasions as they have also performed on stage at a show. The actor shared a super cool photo that looks like a BTS click and well, in no time, fans showered the actor with loads of comments pouring in their love for him. Every time he posts a new photo, fans go gaga over him and this time turned out to be no different.

Check out Bigg Boss 13 actor Sidharth Shukla's photo here:

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla is an adorable brat, says actor's Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 co contestant Aishwarya Sakhuja

Post his stint on the show, the actor has chatted with his fans on Twitter on multiple occasions and apart from that, he keeps tweeting short messages, checking on his fans while hoping that everyone is doing good and staying indoors during the lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×