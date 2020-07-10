  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a strong message for his haters; Says ‘I have love for all’

Sidharth Shukla, who has garnered himself a massive fan following post his stint in Bigg Boss 12, has shared a special message for his haters.
4416 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a strong message for his haters; Says ‘I have love for all’Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a strong message for his haters; Says ‘I have love for all’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Shukla is one of the actors in the television industry who doesn’t need an introduction. He is the television heartthrob who has won a million of hearts with his irresistible charm, good looks and impeccable acting prowess. And while it is always a treat for the sore eyes to watch the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on the small screen, he went on to become a king of telly world after he won Bigg Boss 13 early this year. While Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive following, he also has some haters as well who are often seen making nasty comments against him.

However, the Balika Vadhu actor’s has shared a strong message for his haters in his recent tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter and it is a proof that Sidharth is truly a king of hearts. He wrote, “Hi guys I just want you’ll to knw This is my acc & I Like whateva I LIKE not because I want to put someone down so if you feel someone is being put down then it’s cause of their own doings and not mine... I have love fr all even for those who have unpleasant observations abt me” followed by heart emoticon.

Sidharth’s tweet received massive love for his fans and it has garnered around 7.3K likes so far. In fact, they also came out in his support and assure the actor that he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. A Twitter user wrote, “Honeslty Sid.. do whatever you want to do... stop giving a whatever of what others think !!! You are literally the precious bby ever

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement