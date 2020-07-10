Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a strong message for his haters; Says ‘I have love for all’

Sidharth Shukla, who has garnered himself a massive fan following post his stint in Bigg Boss 12, has shared a special message for his haters.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the actors in the television industry who doesn’t need an introduction. He is the television heartthrob who has won a million of hearts with his irresistible charm, good looks and impeccable acting prowess. And while it is always a treat for the sore eyes to watch the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on the small screen, he went on to become a king of telly world after he won Bigg Boss 13 early this year. While Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive following, he also has some haters as well who are often seen making nasty comments against him.

However, the Balika Vadhu actor’s has shared a strong message for his haters in his recent tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter and it is a proof that Sidharth is truly a king of hearts. He wrote, “Hi guys I just want you’ll to knw This is my acc & I Like whateva I LIKE not because I want to put someone down so if you feel someone is being put down then it’s cause of their own doings and not mine... I have love fr all even for those who have unpleasant observations abt me” followed by heart emoticon.

Hi guys I just want you’ll to knw This is my acc & I Like whateva I LIKE not because I want to put someone down so if you feel someone is being put down then it’s cause of their own doings and not mine... I have love fr all even for those who have unpleasant observations abt me — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 9, 2020

Sidharth’s tweet received massive love for his fans and it has garnered around 7.3K likes so far. In fact, they also came out in his support and assure the actor that he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. A Twitter user wrote, “Honeslty Sid.. do whatever you want to do... stop giving a whatever of what others think !!! You are literally the precious bby ever

The fact that you actually had to come and tweet this, is heartbreaking. Clearly shows that haters breaking their bangles over Sid's every activity and tagging him in their filth is reaching him. But Sid, you don't have to prove anything to anyone. You do your thing. — (@YourNemesis616) July 9, 2020

We know ur not liking tweets to put anyone down. Just the fact that some ppl believe a ‘like’ of yours is putting someone down means they are only attributing immense power to you. Social media likes are not REAL LIFE guys. And u are free to use ur account the way u want Sid — . (@iiobsessedii) July 9, 2020

Sir we all know you love your fans and very caring . And you said very true . — Sidharth Shukla Unity (@sidharth_unity) July 9, 2020

Honeslty Sid.. do whatever you want to do... stop giving a whatever of what others think !!! You are literally the precious bby ever — Razia (@SidKiDuniyaa) July 9, 2020

ALSO READ Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan to collaborate for Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×