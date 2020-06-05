Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares yet another thought provoking advice to keep fans motivated

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is back with another piece of advice and this time, it is all about motivation, something we can all use amid the lockdown. Check out the Tweet here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has definitely managed to keep up with his fans amid the lockdown and while he was away from social media for the longest time, now that he is back, fans cannot get enough of him. Time and again, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor takes to social media to share some thoughts and advice and it looks like today happens to be one of those days. The actor is back at it, this time a thought-provoking something in his own words, inspired by a quote.

Sidharth went on to write, "Don’t climb the mountain so that the world can see you ... Climb the mountain so that you can see the world .....!" Well, given the testing times that we are all stuck at home with, some words of advice and positivity always go a long way and as it turns out, Sidharth has been at it for a while now. He keeps sharing these quotes and one liners from time to time, keeping fans motivated. Twitterverse took to social media

Check out Sidharth Shukla's recent tweet here:

Don’t climb the mountain so that the world can see you ... Climb the mountain so that you can see the world .....! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 5, 2020

Earlier too, one of his tweets were all about accepting one's own flaws because that is what will help us all achieve success and that is how one can keep up. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Prove yourself to yourself....not to others ...Once you've accepted your flaws no one can use them against you.... to achieve success your Backbone is more important than a Wishbone ..."

