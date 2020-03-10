Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on Shehnaaz Gill: I would always like to be part of her life

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sidharth Shukla got talking about friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and here's what he has to say about it. Read on to know what did he say.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been in the news ever since he was declared the winner and Shehnaaz Gill too, continues to be in the news as she is doing her show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz share a bond that has had fans rooting for them for the longest time and in fact, they have also shipped the two and call them SidNaaz and have been hoping for the duo's reunion since a very long time now.

And now, the actor has come in the news once again as he got talking about his equation with Shehnaaz and talked about his friendship with her. When asked, the actor went on to talk about being in touch with her and their friendship, and said, "I would always like to be part of Shenaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one."

Meanwhile, in a recent live chat, Shehnaaz got talking about the show and her love for Sidharth where she said that no one should take the show seriously as no one is going to get married and in fact, also added how she has fallen in love with Sidharth and since it is one-sided, she cannot do anything about it.

