Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla talks about 'accepting your flaws' and fans hail him for the advice

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to twitter as he wrote, 'Prove yourself to yourself....not to others ...Once you've accepted your flaws no one can use them against you.'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has not just won the show but also many hearts for his fans have been sending out loads of love to him across all social media platforms. Sidharth has been one of the favourite Bigg Boss contestants for the longest time and through all seasons and his reach to the fans is clearly visible in the way they celebrate him and also, follow him. The actor often gives our some piece of advice and suggestions on his Twitter handle, and as he is back at it today, fans seem to agree.

The actor took to Twitter as he penned down a little something and mentioned how it is important to accept our flaws and also, one has to have a strong backbone in order to get success and not just the wishbone for it is never going to help. He wrote, "Prove yourself to yourself....not to others ...Once you've accepted your flaws no one can use them against you.... to achieve success your Backbone is more important than a Wishbone ..."

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet here:

Prove yourself to yourself....not to others ...Once you've accepted your flaws no one can use them against you.... to achieve success your Backbone is more important than a Wishbone ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth not only keeps sharing some advice and thoughtful words on social media but he also makes an effort to keep his fans entertained and treats them with some BTS photos and videos from time to time along with all that he writes.

