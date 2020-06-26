Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla talks about spending time at home, the plight of shoots and more

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla got talking about all things quarantine in a recent interview and well, he sure had quite the insight to give. Check out the details about what did he say here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has become quite the favourite of his fans and well, ever since his stint on the show, the fan following has increased manifold. The actor has been staying home given the Coronavirus outbreak, however, it looks like he is grateful for what he has. The actor went on to narrate how he sees the plight of people who are homeless and the migrants walking back home and that makes him feel blessed to have a roof on his head and food on the table. He added how he cannot go winning about the opportunities he has lost while the world is in chaos. However, he did add that there were a lot of things in store post Bigg Boss, but now, they will have to wait.

However, there exists a sense of uncertainty and hence, he went on to say how we don't know which way will the virus go and now, the wait is about the vaccine. He did add, however, that the lockdown is now being relaxed and people will now be heading back to work, however, he is sceptical about how will everyone observe social distancing on sets given the number of people on the sets of films and televisions.

None the less, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor did admit how he is getting restless but that is okay because he is trying to also lead a disciplined life in lockdown and his only indulges is sleep and he allows himself to wake up anytime he wants to, irrespective of whatever time. In addition, he also revealed how he has been following a healthy diet and he is not doing anything that he wouldn't do normally. In fact, he added that he has not even been bingeing on web shows since he does not want to get addicted and that he has only watched Suits throughout the lockdown.

The actor adds further how he is habituated to spend most of his time at home even without the lockdown given how he does not party or socialise and being at home with his family is the best way to spend his time, irrespective of everything and that is what he likes. Among other things, he also spoke about the female attention coming his way post Bigg Boss 13 and said that he feels happy about it and is glad about all the attention and hopes he proves himself worthy of it.

Credits :IWMBuzz

