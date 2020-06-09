Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla urges everyone to aim for the stars; Has Twitter rooting for SidNaaz

Sidharth Shukla is back with another piece of quick quote on Twitter but it has lead the fans into a different direction. Check out the tweets here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla sure has his way with words and he has proven the same post his journey on the reality show. None the less, as the actor has become rather active on social media, he seems to be interacting with the fans more often and they are definitely having a good time. Right from his Twitter chat sessions to the videos and photos that he keeps sharing on social media, he sure seems to have the attention from fans.

And while he has been constantly sharing posts and videos, he has also been active on Twitter, where he has been giving away some quick tips and advices in the form of some quotes, and often, his own thoughts. They have definitely become a thing for the fans and they now look forward to things the actor has to say. And well, he is back with another quick post after all, and this time, has is talking about how to become number one achievers.

He went on to write a sweet quote as he wrote, "Always aim for the stars ... cause even if you miss you’d still be on top of the WORLD ....!" And well, it sure makes sense because only when we aim for the top will we reach there and there is no harm in aiming high, is there? But guess what? As Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans have been missing the two of them and their conversations, fun time together, it looks like they have found a way to make up for it after all.

In reply to the actor's tweet, fans have been dropping in all the love for him and also, for Shehnaaz. In fact, some of them seem to have drawn different conclusions, but the funniest and yet the most adorable one is where a fan shared a screenshot of Shehnaaz having written how she wants 'stars' in the comments and the fan mentions that he could have simply said this out loud. None the less, everyone has been sending love to Sidharth and also hoping to see him return to the screens soon.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has always been one to express gratitude to his fans for always showering him with so much love and never do they leave a chance to make him feel special. In fact, recently, during an interview, Sidharth said how he is thankful to fans for all the love he has been receiving. The actor also spoke about shoots resuming with permission from the government and added how he feels that the necessary precautions will be taken.

