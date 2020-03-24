Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla urges everyone to continue staying indoors post Janta Curfew

Sidharth Shukla has taken to Twitter once again to spread awareness about Coronavirus and the importance of staying home. Check out the tweets right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic that has left everyone worried, and while we are all in this together, it is equally necessary to stay safe and stay home. Countries and cities are on lockdown right now so that one doesn't step out of the house, because right now, that is the only way to do it. Celebrities have been sharing photos, videos, and messages, urging everyone to stay home and not step out in this fight against COVID 19. And the latest tweet is from Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla as he has an important message to share.

Sidharth took to Twitter and highlighted how the lockdown must be followed despite the Janta Curfew being just one day old. He wrote, "Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCoronaStaying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona."

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweets right here:

Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCorona — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor has everyone excited about his upcoming music video with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are fan favourites and are popularly known as SidNaaz. Their music video is titled Bhula Dunga and is all set to release today evening.

