Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeAreMissingSidharth on Twitter as they send him love

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys a great fan following on social media and they never miss out any opportunity to send out all the love to the actor. And today, they have taken to Twitter to trend #WeAreMissingSidharth.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has managed to make a place in the hearts of his fans and even after all these months since the show went off-air, fans continue to send love to the actor. and this time, they have said it the way it is. Twitter is full of tweets from fans as they pen heartfelt notes about just how they are missing him and how much they love him for he has been an inspiration, a perfect hero, and so many other things for that matter.

A fan went on to write, "This lockdown period might be extending our wait to see him on screen but it can never decrease the hype & love Sid has gained during BB. Many might have started loving Sid after BB, but now they are his fans forever. we are waiting! <3" Well, the primary reason for all the missing is the wait to see him in a project soon, however, it doesn't deter the fans from sending out love to the actor and also, reminisce the olden days when he was on Bigg Boss.

Check out some of the tweets fro Sidharth Shukla here:

Never let the darkness or negativity outside affect your inner self. Just wait until morning comes and the bright light will drown out the darkness. Today has been difficult, but tomorrow will be another day.#WeAreMissingSidharth @sidharth_unity — (@FlyingEagle095) June 4, 2020

Sidhearts FC are very very dedicated.I always impressed to see thier activities. Their dedication, hardwork, passion, love for Sid always inspired me. Thanks all #SidHearts FC for your love& support @sidharth_unity @SidShukla_1 @TeamSidharthFC

& others FC #WeAreMissingSidharth — (@nafeu_ahsan) June 4, 2020

Sidharth Shukla hosted which of these popular reality shows? 1) India's Got Talent 2) Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3) Khatra Khatra 4) Indian Idol#WeAreMissingSidharth — Sidharth Shukla Unity (@sidharth_unity) June 4, 2020

Truth is always Truth

Wrong is always Wrong

These two wheter 100 pple say or 1person say final Truth always win in life or any situation

Only rare & brave pple stand by truth against wrong crowd

Like @sidharth_shukla Bhai

1of the reason all respects Sid#WeAreMissingSidharth pic.twitter.com/ixSWeyxpZM — People champ Sidharth Shukla winner of Big Boss 13 (@cv148) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sidharth spoke about his career being on a pause and went on to say how that is the least of his concerns right now. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also went on to say how the work will resume when it does and there is very little he can do when it comes to that and hence, for now, it is what it is. Sidharth has been spending his time at home and keeps sharing glimpses from what does his lockdown at home look like on social media.

