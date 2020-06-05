Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans trend #WeAreMissingSidharth on Twitter as they send him love

  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys a great fan following on social media and they never miss out any opportunity to send out all the love to the actor. And today, they have taken to Twitter to trend #WeAreMissingSidharth.
June 5, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has managed to make a place in the hearts of his fans and even after all these months since the show went off-air, fans continue to send love to the actor. and this time, they have said it the way it is. Twitter is full of tweets from fans as they pen heartfelt notes about just how they are missing him and how much they love him for he has been an inspiration, a perfect hero, and so many other things for that matter.

A fan went on to write, "This lockdown period might be extending our wait to see him on screen but it can never decrease the hype & love Sid has gained during BB. Many might have started loving Sid after BB, but now they are his fans forever. we are waiting! <3" Well, the primary reason for all the missing is the wait to see him in a project soon, however, it doesn't deter the fans from sending out love to the actor and also, reminisce the olden days when he was on Bigg Boss.

Check out some of the tweets fro Sidharth Shukla here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sidharth spoke about his career being on a pause and went on to say how that is the least of his concerns right now. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also went on to say how the work will resume when it does and there is very little he can do when it comes to that and hence, for now, it is what it is. Sidharth has been spending his time at home and keeps sharing glimpses from what does his lockdown at home look like on social media. 

