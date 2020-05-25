Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's killer expressions are hard to miss in a throwback PHOTO

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's killer expressions in a throwback picture is sure to steal the hearts of millions. Check out the picture.

Bigg Boss 13 has been undoubtedly one of the most successful seasons in the entire history of the reality show for all the obvious reasons. Unlike previous seasons, the recent season witnessed the entry of only celebrity contestants and no commoners and needless to say, most of them were already enjoying a massive fan following before they entered into the reality show hosted by . One of the contestants was Sidharth Shukla who later won Bigg Boss 13.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is considered one of the most popular and good looking celebs of the Indian television industry. Sidharth has acted in many popular shows that include Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil De Dil Tak. He has also showcased his acting prowess in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featuring and in the lead roles. Well, given his impeccable talent, we want to see more of him in movies, right?

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla that deserves everyone’s attention. The actor is looking dapper and at the same time suave in the picture which has been edited to show him in double characters! Sidharth’s killer looks are enough to floor anyone in this picture as he is seen wearing a grey shirt teamed up with a pair of white pants and brown shoes. The actor is seen sitting beside a bath tub as we can see in the picture. Post his stint in Bigg Boss, Sidharth has started remaining active on social media too and keeps on sharing pictures and videos regularly.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla below:

Talking about Sidharth’s journey in Bigg Boss 13, it is not easy as it seems. The actor went through a lot but at last ended up winning the show. Most of the time, he indulged in fights with his fellow housemates and had severe anger issues. However, he did have some light moments inside the house with a few other friends including Shehnaaz Gill, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma and others. The most talked about friendship in Bigg Boss 13 is that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Ardent fans still miss their hilarious banters inside the BB house and we can relate to them. We all remember how #SidNaaz became a trend at that time which was widely circulated on social media.

On the professional front, Sidharth has appeared in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a guest after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was supposed to help Shehnaaz Gill find a prospective groom for herself. However, as we all know, the latter walked out of the show without a partner. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have also done a music video together titled Bhula Dunga which has been crooned by Darshan Raval. As expected, the wonderful track has received a positive response from all the music lovers across the country and needless to say, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s on-screen chemistry has also been loved by everyone.

