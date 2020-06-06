Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's latest photo in yellow has fans gushing over the actor

Sidharth Shukla treated fans with yet another photo on social media and the comments on the photo scream love for the actor. Check out the post here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been basking in the success of the show even though it has been a couple of months since it went off-air. None the less, the actor has always been appreciative of all the love that comes his way and in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor also went on to express his gratitude for the same. He told us, "I would like to thank all the well-wishers for their immense love for me!"

Sidharth has been rather active on social media during the lockdown phase and he keeps sharing quotes, photos and some throwbacks with his fans. And today, it looks like the actor felt a little extra grateful as he went on to share a photo of himself dressed in yellow and fans have been going gaga over him. The comment is filled with hearts and a fan also went on to say how yellow can now be called the colour of love, and we think it is super sweet.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's photo here:

Meanwhile, the actor has been at home and has been keeping rather busy. On being asked about what has he been up to during the lockdown, he said, "I’m spending time with family as even after BB I was busy in just work commitments and meetings that I have only gotten time during this lockdown." Fans have been waiting to hear more about his upcoming projects and while he recently said that he agrees about his career is on a pause, things will take its own time to resume.

Ask him about the decision to resume shoot and how will it go about. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor feels everything will happen as per the guidelines and told us, "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of."

Sidharth has been keeping his fans engaged with his regular posts on social media and though he hasn't spoken up about his next project just yet, the actor was seen in a music video featuring Shehnaaz Gill and it worked wonders for both of them. In fact, during the lockdown, all the SidNaaz fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the two together, or hear something about how have things been between the two post Bigg Boss after all.

