Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's rehearsal video is proof of why he should be on stage more often

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was a late bloomer on social media, however, once he did make his entry, there was no stopping the actor. Sidharth has been a part of the industry for the longest time now and the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has to his credit, not just TV shows, but also films, where he managed to win over his fans, even with small roles. None the less, the actor has made it big for now and he continues to get the love from his fans.

Meanwhile, he has also been active on social media, thanks to his fans, who always manage to get him to post something, or interact with them and so, he obliges. Time and again, the actor has shared photos on social media, only because his fans instead and after that, there seemed to be a wave of love that went his way and he ensures to acknowledge it every time he speaks to them or about them.

Today, we happened to be scrolling through his social media and we came across this BTS rehearsal video of the actor from the day before he stepped inside the Bigg Boss house. We all know the opening night of the show is nothing short of grand with mind-blowing performances from the contestants and loads of fun with . The rehearsal video sees him dance just as casually as he did on the stage and that just about rightly proves why he should be up there more often.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's video here:

In fact, Sidharth went on to perform with his co-contestant and one of the finest friends form Bigg Boss on stage, and well, it sure had all the fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth rooting for the two once again. Both of them have managed to win their fans over on multiple occasions and it only seems to be getting better and bigger. Oh, and can we forget the most recent comment of Shehnaaz on Sidharth's photo as she tries to praise him with loads of love and adulation?

Apart from that, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have also worked in a music video post Bigg Boss, and while Shehnaaz has done some more work and continues to do so, that was the last of what we saw from Sidharth. None the less, fans have been managing with his social media interactions for now, however, it was recently that they went on to trend Missing you Sidharth on Twitter and sent their love to him.

