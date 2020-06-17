Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan is in depression & consulting psychiatrist for medication, reveals his spokesperson

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan's spokesperson recently revealed that the actor is suffering from depression and is visiting a psychiatrist for treatment. Read on to know more.

grabbed a lot of eyeballs during his stint in Bigg Boss 13, but not all for the good reasons. The actor entered as a wild card contestant and made headlines as he proposed to co-contestant . The actress accepted his proposal and the duo expressed their love for each other. However, in a shocking turn of events, after the proposal host, revealed some dark secrets about Arhaan Khan, leaving fans shocked and Rashami shattered. It was revealed that Arhaan was already married with kids and had hidden these things from his ladylove Rashami.

The Naagin 4 actress ended all ties with Arhaan after the shocking details about his past life, marriage, and children broke out. However, their controversy did not stop after their ugly and nasty break up. The blame-game continued a Rashami's bank account details got leaked, and she revealed that Arhaan owed her some lakhs. Well, Rashami and Arhaan's spat has somewhat been put to rest as the actress very sternly said that she does not want to speak about what happened in the past. However, Arhaan has again made it to the headlines, but this time for some chilling reasons.

The Bado Bahu actor's spokesperson revealed it to a leading portal that he is suffering from depression. Yes, Arhaan is in depression and is also visiting a psychiatrist for treatment. Arhaan's spokesperson did not reveal the reason for his mental health issue but said that he has been going through depression for the past few months. In an official statement, Arhaan's PR manager shared, 'Yes its true, Arhaan has been under medication. But it is not a recent development. This has been on since the last 2.5 months now, the reasons we choose not to ponder upon. We wish he is allowed this time to recover. Accepting that you need help is the first step to making yourself better.'

She further added, 'Arhaan has shifted to his hometown Jaipur to be with. He will be staying there for a few days more before he gets back to the city all ready to embrace work and positivity. Till then let us allow him this space and time that he much needs.'

Meanwhile, many actors have come out to spread awareness about mental health and depression, after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate demise. The 34-year-old young actor allegedly committed suicide, leaving everyone shocked.

