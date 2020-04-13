Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh undergoes major transformation as she loses 5 kgs while in quarantine; See PHOTO
Arti Singh may not have won Bigg Boss 13 but she has got a massive fan base now. We all remember how she tagged herself as ‘independent’ and played her way out till the end of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Just like her co-contestants, Arti is also basking with popularity after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Other than that, fans and the media alike have been keeping a tab on her social media activities too.
Just like other TV celebs, Arti is also under home quarantine and resorting to the rules of social distancing amid the Coronavirus scare. However, she has recently achieved a milestone within the vicinity of her home which is worth praises. The actress has undergone a rigorous physical transformation as she has lost 5 kgs within just a month thereby setting major fitness goals for everyone. Not only that, but Arti has also shared a collage of her ‘before’ and ‘after’ looks which are sure to raise eyebrows.
Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little... you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house. Like everyone one I also have #CheatDay and you all won’t believe that on my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for. I dont kill myself by not eating what I want, so I do hog once a week. I actually salute people who are consistent with their diet! I wish I was like that but nevertheless I'm still getting there slowly. Thoda jyada time lagega... maybe one month more then all the people who are disciplined, but well that's me and that’s fine. This is the time where you can actually try to improve yourself physically and mentally as well as also emotionally! Because zindagi ki daud se thoda aaram milega kuch logon ko isse!#MyFitnessStory
Arti also mentions in her post’s caption how she began her fitness journey from March 19, 2020. She also reveals doing 50 minutes of Yoga and 40 minutes brisk walking on alternate days to achieve her goal. Talking about her journey in Bigg Boss 13, the actress was announced as the first captain of the season after being voted the weakest contender by the other housemates. She, however, went on to prove her worth in the show very soon.
