Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh undergoes major transformation as she loses 5 kgs while in quarantine; See PHOTO

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Arti Singh has undergone major transformation within a month by losing 5 kgs. She has also shared a picture showing her transformation on Instagram.

Arti Singh may not have won Bigg Boss 13 but she has got a massive fan base now. We all remember how she tagged herself as ‘independent’ and played her way out till the end of the reality show hosted by . Just like her co-contestants, Arti is also basking with popularity after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Other than that, fans and the media alike have been keeping a tab on her social media activities too.

Just like other TV celebs, Arti is also under home quarantine and resorting to the rules of social distancing amid the Coronavirus scare. However, she has recently achieved a milestone within the vicinity of her home which is worth praises. The actress has undergone a rigorous physical transformation as she has lost 5 kgs within just a month thereby setting major fitness goals for everyone. Not only that, but Arti has also shared a collage of her ‘before’ and ‘after’ looks which are sure to raise eyebrows.

Check out Arti Singh’s latest Instagram post below:

Arti also mentions in her post’s caption how she began her fitness journey from March 19, 2020. She also reveals doing 50 minutes of Yoga and 40 minutes brisk walking on alternate days to achieve her goal. Talking about her journey in Bigg Boss 13, the actress was announced as the first captain of the season after being voted the weakest contender by the other housemates. She, however, went on to prove her worth in the show very soon.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh REVEALS her mother wasn’t happy when she shared her assault story on the show)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More