Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana drop a hint about their new music video

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's chemistry was loved by everyone in the music video Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar. The adorable duo will now feature in another video again.

Bigg Boss 13’s runner up Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been quite vocal about their relationship and their adorable social media posts speak volumes about the same. Their love story began inside the Bigg Boss house and has now escalated further into a strong bond. Although Himanshi has been criticized at times for breaking off her engagement to be with Asim, the latter has always defended her in this regard. They surely make for an adorable duo, right?

Recently, Himanshi Khurana has dropped a small hint for all of their fans on Instagram. She writes in her post, “Something coming really soon” leaving everyone excited for the same. The Punjabi diva has also shared a picture of herself with Asim in which the two of them are seen engrossed in each other’s eyes. While Asim looks dapper clad in a blue shirt and brown pants, Himanshi, on the other hand, looks entrancing in a traditional red outfit.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post below:

Before this, Asim and Himanshi had appeared in another music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai crooned by Neha Kakkar. Their on-screen chemistry did wonders and the video went on to become a huge hit. The same has now been expected from their new video too the details of which have not been officially revealed yet. Talking about Asim Riaz, he appeared in another music video titled Mere Angne Mein co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez that was received well by the audience.

Credits :Instagram

