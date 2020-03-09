  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez' Mere Angne Mein is OUT; The duo's chemistry is captivating

Mere Angne Mein featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez is finally here to treat the fans. Take a look.
The time has finally come! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes' first song together, 'Mere Angne Mein' has been finally dropped. The song just got released a few minutes ago and Asim fans are already going gaga over it. 

Watch the peppy track here: 
 

