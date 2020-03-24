Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz helping a balloon seller deserves all your attention; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz offering food to a small balloon seller will melt your heart. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is one of those contestants that has gained massive popularity after Bigg Boss 13. While many did not know the Kashmiri model-actor before his stint in the 'tedha' season, he has now become a household name. In fact, he also has a huge fan army, who keep on supporting him for whatever he does. After BB 13, Asim's personal life has become a matter of keen interest for his followers who want to be updated with his whereabouts.

Though Asim is quite active on social media, if he misses out on something, his ladylove Himanshi Khurana makes sure to give us a dose of him. And this is exactly what happened recently. While the world is facing a crisis, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Asim's sweet gesture with a street vendor is winning hearts. In a recent video shared by Himanshi on her Twitter handle, Asim is seeing helping a small kid, who is selling balloons on the roads.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana video calling during quarantine has fans going all hearts



The clip shows Asim asking the kid if he wants some chocolates to eat, as she offers him some. However, the boy tells Asim that he is hungry and wants food to eat, pointing out to a nearby shop. Asim, who is known for being kind towards others, asks the boy to go to the shop and wait for him there. Himanshi shared the video, with an adorable caption, 'Spread the love.'

Take a look at Asim's video here:

Ever since the video was posted, it has been making rounds on the internet and has melted many heats. Fans cannot stop gushing over Asim's generosity and are praising him for his affectionate behavior. Well, we must say, Asim's this gesture totally deserves all your attention. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's song with Neha Kakkar 'Kalla Sohna Nai' is OUT; Their chemistry is spellbinding

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More