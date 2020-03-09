Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana share some light moments on the sets of their music video; WATCH

We have recently come across a video in which Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz can be seen sharing some light moments with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Check out the video.

Bigg Boss 13’s first runner up Asim Riaz is currently on cloud nine as he has been getting a lot of offers after the show’s end. Moreover, his popularity is as much as the hosted show’s winner Sidharth Shukla and there is no doubt about this fact. The handsome hunk has currently jetted off from Mumbai amidst the coronavirus fear to meet someone very special and she is none other than the Punjabi diva Himanshi Khurana herself.

As we speak of this, a video of Asim and Himanshi has gone viral on social media which is unmissable especially for all the Bigg Boss 13 fans. The two lovebirds are seen interacting and smiling back at each other during their conversation. This video has been clicked at the location of the shooting schedule of their new music video. Asim looks dapper in a white and blue striped shirt teamed up with a matching t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Check out the video below:

Himanshi Khurana, on the other hand, looks lovely in a red printed salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. How the two of them have been lovingly looking at each other is all things adorable! Talking about Asim, he will be featuring with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video which is all set to be released today i.e. March 9, 2020. His pictures with the Sri Lankan beauty have already gone viral on social media.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's adorable PHOTOS with Himanshi Khurana scream love; Take a look)

Credits :Instagram

Read More