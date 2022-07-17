Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz posts PIC in a towel; Fans say 'Koi AC chala do yaar'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz seldom posts his pictures on social media. On Sunday, Asim posted a photo that made his fans go crazy. He is a major fitness enthusiast and works out rigorously to acquire a shredded physique with a very low percentage of fat in the body. Asim's fans, especially girls, are drooling over his latest photo and have declared him to be the "hottest." The model-actor-rapper released his song, Awaz, on his birthday, July 13, as a treat to his army of fans.

Asim Riaz dropped the towel picture without any caption and fans were quick to comment, "Ufffff hotness alert (sic)." Another user wrote, "Hot summer upr se tu v hott (sic)." One of the users dropped this comment, "Koi ac chla do yrrr (sic)" The fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Asim's photo. Asim's Eid picture with brother Umar Riaz melted the hearts of several fans, who said that they were "crying" upon seeing the post. Meanwhile, check out Asim's latest picture right here:

On the personal front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been dating each other for more than 2 years now. The 'AsiManshi' fans are eagerly waiting for them to take the plunge.

On the professional front, Asim has delivered hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, their latest music video, Gawara Nahi has touched hearts, and in the past too, they have collaborated on many other music videos too.

