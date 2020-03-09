Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz shares his PHOTOS after the song Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez releases

In his latest post, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz declares 'I don't want if its easy' and we're wondering what is he talking about. Take a look.

When Asim Riaz entered the Bigg Boss 13 house almost 5 months from now, who knew he'd emerge as one of the most loved contestants? But his loyalty, way of playing the game and maintaining friendships, won many hearts. The Kashmiri boy attained massive popularity, and his supporters also formed a fan club of their own to shower their love on him. Today, the handsome hunk is brimming in happiness, and he has all the right reasons to so. Well, Asim's much-awaited music video, Mere Agne Mein' with Jacqueline Fernandez has finally dropped in, and it is taking everyone by storm.

While his fans might be expecting Asim's reaction after the overwhelming response, the BB 13 runner-up decided to keep mum and treat them with some more handsome pictures of him. Just about an hour ago, Asim took to his Instagram account to share a couple of new pictures, where he is seen wearing a black high-neck sweatshirt as he poses for amazing clicks. His expressions and style have already won over our hearts. But what also caught our attention is his caption, wherein he stated that he isn't chasing something that is easy to get. He wrote, 'I don't want if its that easy' and we're wondering what he is talking about.

Meanwhile, Asim is now prepping up for his second song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, pictures of which surfaced the internet yesterday. Well, have you heard Asim and Jacky's song yet? How did you find it? Let us know in the comment section below.

