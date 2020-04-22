Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee approaches Mumbai Police post receiving death threats on social media

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has approached Mumbai Police for help after having received death threats on social media. She has also asked them to take immediate action against the person.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently sought help from the Mumbai police after having received death threats from a Twitter user. It so happened that a particular woman had sent threatening messages to Devoleena asking her not to speak ill of her former co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, . Not only that, but the above-mentioned woman had mentioned the names of and Sidharth Shukla too. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was, however, quick to respond to the same.

She has shared a screenshot of the messages along with her latest tweet in which she has asked Mumbai Police and the cybercrime department to help her out in the same. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has responded to Devoleena asking her to provide them her contact details. As soon as the actress shared this tweet, fans began pouring in their comments thereby reacting to the same. A few of them praised her for the brave move while a few others have asked the police to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet below:

To MumbaiPolice MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

The controversy related to Rashami Desai and her ex-flame Arhaan Khan has come up once again after alleged bank statements of the former got viral on social media in which it was shown that Arhaan had taken money from her. All this began back in the Bigg Boss 13 house when Rashami got to know about Arhaan having a kid from his first marriage. The Uttaran actress was completely shaken after having known the same. Later on, she broke all ties with Arhaan just a few days prior to the show’s end citing reasons of betrayal from his side. Devoleena has been quite supportive of Rashami from then on and continues to do so even now. The two ladies had developed a strong bond of friendship in the Bigg Boss house and are now the best of friends.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress also supported Rashami when the latter decided to call it quits with Arhaan. In an interview with E Times, Devoleena had opined that Rashami needs to end her relationship with Arhaan failing which it will be emotionally tough for her in the future. She further focused on the fact that there is no point giving another chance to him as he had kept the actress in the dark for too long. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss will surely remember when Devo reprimanded Rashami about her decisions regarding her relationship and confronted her for supporting her then boyfriend.

Coming back to Devoleena, this is not the first time that she has been targeted on social media. A few days back, she had to file a complaint against a troll who had allegedly abused her mother on social media. All of this happened when the actress was being mercilessly trolled for having commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in the music video Bhula Dunga crooned by Darshan Raval. She had commented that Shehnaaz appeared younger than Sidharth in the video thereby earning the wrath of #SidNaaz fans. A contestant from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma had also targeted Devoleena for the same reasons only to be slammed by her in return for questioning her comments about Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

