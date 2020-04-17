Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee displays her content mood amid quarantine break in this monochrome PIC

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she appears in a content mood. Check it out.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was already a known name when she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . However, her popularity reached massive heights after that and the reasons are quite obvious. The bahu-bani-babe took everyone by storm with her glamorous avatar in the show. Moreover, her activeness in the show led fans to speculate her as one of the potential finalists of Bigg Boss. However, Devoleena’s journey in the show was short-lived because of her serious back injury.

She had to leave the show halfway because of the same reason much to the disappointment of her fans. However, needless to say, everyone cheered for her yet again when she made a comeback to the reality show. And this time, the stunning beauty entered the show not as a contestant but as her BFF ’s connection. Ardent fans still remember her fun banters inside the Bigg Boss house with co-contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Moreover, her endless fights with other people including Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta during tasks are unforgettable!

Devoleena’s popularity has not faded a bit even after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Of late, the actress has been quite active on social media and constantly updating her fans with bits and pieces related to her life. As we speak of this, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has shared a candid black and white picture on her Instagram handle in which she appears to be in a pretty content mood. This is also evident from Devoleena’s caption that reads, ‘Peace.’ The actress is seen wearing a loose outfit and a pretty hairband with polka dots all over. She is probably listening to songs as she can be seen putting on earphones in the picture.

Check out the latest picture of Devoleena Bhattacharjee below:

For the unversed, Devoleena is popular for portraying the female lead in the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. People immediately connected with her character as the innocent daughter-in-law Gopi in the show which premiered back in 2010. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohammad Nazim was also loved by the audience. For the unversed, the character of Gopi Bahu was initially portrayed by Giaa Manek but she opted out later on owing to some issues with the makers. Thus, the role went to Devoleena who beautifully portrayed the same thereby winning the hearts of the viewers.

(ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels she is being locked inside Bigg Boss amidst the COVID 19 lockdown)

On the personal front, Devoleena is currently enjoying the quarantine break with her near and dear ones. The actress has been frequently active on social media and is posting various candid pictures and videos of herself of late. She is also in constant touch with BFF Rashami Desai and the two of them often indulge in long conversations during video calls. Devoleena and Rashami’s friendship began during their Bigg Boss days and has continued even now. We can never forget the fun banters that the two ladies had inside the BB house and the interesting part was Devoleena even tried to reconcile Sidharth and Rashami’s friendship in between.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×