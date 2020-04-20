Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee helps two daily wage workers' families amid Coronavirus lockdown

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has adopted two families for a month amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

As India is facing a crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have come forward to offer a helping hand. Among them is Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13. Earlier last month, the actress had donated a huge amount to the PM Cares Fund to help the needy. Now, she has taken a step further and has adopted two families amid the Coronvirus lockdown. Yes, Devoleena has taken the responsibility to offer basic necessities to two families for a month. These families are of people who work as daily wage workers and cannot meet their needs amid the shutdown.

One of the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actresses fan pages shared this information of her helping the less privileged amid the COVID-19 scare. The news was shared by a fan named Veera who apparently works with Devoleena Helping hands. It is an institution offers help to the underprivileged and needy in society. The fan thanked Devoleena for her humongous contribution in these times of distress. She revealed that the actress will be paying for the family's food and grocery needs for an entire month. Sharing blessings to the actress, Veera shared a screenshot of the donation and stated that it will be the best Bihu gift for her fans from Assam.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...

This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans

God bless you @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/CdhQ8Ffl9v — Veera kunapareddy (@veerakunaparedy) April 14, 2020

For the unversed, the BB 13 contestant had revealed about the PM donation on her Twitter account. However, she did not disclose the amount that she had donated. Some time back, she had also helped a pregnant lady to reach the hospital safely during the lockdown. Her fans are helping her generosity and are showering praises on her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

