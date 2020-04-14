Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee prepares jalebis and wishes fans on the occasion of Bihu; See PHOTO

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sent her wishes to all fans on the occasion of Bihu through the medium of an Instagram post. The actress has also prepared some jalebis to celebrate the festival.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee is frequently active on social media and keeps updating her fans with bits and pieces related to her life. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has reached the heights of popularity after taking part in the popular reality show hosted by . We surely can’t get enough of her ‘OMG’ moments from the show. Her funny banters with few housemates and fights during tasks totally grabbed all the limelight during some of the episodes.

Unfortunately, the actress had to leave the show halfway owing to a serious back injury. Her fans rejoiced once again when she made a comeback as ’s connection in the controversial show. No one can forget her fight with Vikas Gupta during one of the tasks which required the participation of both the contenders and their connections. Devo’s popularity has not faded a bit even after the end of the show and many instances prove the same.

As we speak of this, the actress has wished all her fans on the occasion of Bohag Bihu through a sweet Instagram post in which she has written, ‘Happy Bihu.’ As we can see in the picture, Devoleena has also prepared some delicious jalebis at home to celebrate the festival that marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. For the unversed, the Bengali beauty hails from the beautiful state of Assam. Clad in a printed white night suit, the actress looks pretty even without makeup as she strikes a pose for the camera with the dish in her hands.

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s latest Instagram post below:

This surely reminds us of the times when the actress taught a few steps of Bihu to her fellow housemates inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Although the actress has appeared in multiple shows, she rose to fame with the popular family drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which she portrayed the role of Gopi Bahu. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohammad Nazim was also loved by the audience. Apart from that, Devo, as she is fondly called by all her fans and well-wishers, has appeared in a few music videos and a reality show too.

A few days back, Devoleena got herself into trouble for commenting on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in their music video, Bhula Dunga. As a result, she was mercilessly trolled by #SidNaaz fans. However, the actress was quick to respond and gave befitting replies to all the trolls. Mayur Verma, a former contestant of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge of which Shehnaaz Gill was also a part, took a dig at her on the same grounds. Devoleena had a war of words with Mayur too and lashed out at him for questioning her comments on Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry. As of now, the actress is waiting for a green signal from her doctors to resume with some new projects. However, she has kept in constant touch with her fans through social media. At times, the actress indulges in video conferencing with BFF Rashami Desai the glimpses of which we get to see in their respective social media handles.

