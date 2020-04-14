Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee sends 'Rongali Bihu' & 'Poila Baisakh' wishes to everyone; See PICS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently wished all her fans on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Poila Baisakh through social media. She has also shared a few pictures of herself along with the same.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been quite active on social media of late much to the excitement of her fans. Just like the other TV celebrities, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is also under home quarantine and is resorting to social distancing rules amidst the lockdown period that has been imposed owing to the Coronavirus scare. Devo, as she is called by her ardent fans, has been sharing numerous candid pictures and videos on her social media handles of late much to the excitement of her fans.

The people of the country are indulging in the festivities of late within the confines of their homes and so has Devoleena. A day back, the actress had prepared some delicious jalebis at home on the special occasion of Rongali Bihu. She had wished all her fans ‘Happy Bihu’ through the medium of an Instagram post where she is seen holding the plate of jalebis in her hands in the picture attached to the same.

Today also, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress has shared a post on her social media handle in which she has wished everyone on the occasion of Rongali Bihu which marks the occasion of the Assamese New Year. Apart from that, she has also wished her fans for ‘Poila Baisakh’ as it also marks the Bengali New Year. For the unversed, the Bengali beauty hails from the state of Assam. Apart from that, Devoleena has also shared a few pictures in which she is seen slaying the traditional Assamese Mekhela Chador with finesse. The actress wears a blue colored mekhela and a matching chador teamed up with a beige colored blouse. She also wears matching Assamese jewellery that perfectly matches the entire outfit. Devo has tied up her hair into a pretty bun and tucks in a red rose to it.

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s latest tweet below:

Happy Rongali Bihu & Poila Baisakh to everyone pic.twitter.com/j7Jy99X4YS — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Devoleena_23) April 14, 2020

As we can see in the picture, the actress opts for minimal makeup in the latest look and the red bindi that she flaunts undeniably adds to her utter beauty. Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame after portraying the role of the naïve and innocent Gopi Bahu who always abides by her mother-in-law's decisions in the popular daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was paired up opposite Mohammad Nazim in the popular show and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. In one of her recent interviews, the actress has admitted that she still shares a good rapport with Nazim.

Devoleena was termed bahu-bani-babe after she entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . Her glamorous avatar in the show left everyone stunned. However, many of the fans of the actress were left disappointed when she had to leave Bigg Boss midway owing to a serious back injury. However, fans can never forget her OMG moments in the show, fun banters with and serious fights with other contestants during tasks. She also made a comeback to the reality show as Rashami Desai's connection later on much to the rejoice of her fans.

