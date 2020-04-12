Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee's quirky but adorable expressions in these PHOTOS will leave you in awe

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Bigg Boss 13 fame has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some quirky expressions. Check them out.

Although Devoleena Bhattacharjee could not make it to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, she did garner a massive fan following post her unexpected exit from the reality show hosted by . For the unversed, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had to leave Bigg Boss midway owing to a serious back injury. However, ardent fans of the show cheered for her when she made a comeback once again not as a contestant but as ’s connection.

Needless to say, we can never forget her OMG moments in the show. Right from her funny banters with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai to serious fights with Shehnaaz Gill and others during tasks, Devoleena always made the audience’s eyes hooked to their television sets. There is no denying that many people began speculating her to be one of the top finalists of the show. Who knows! Had it not been her back injury, the actress could have achieved this milestone.

Right now, the Bengali beauty is making the most of her quarantine period doing some productive and creative stuff at home. Most importantly, she is keeping in touch with her fans on social media regularly by frequently sharing her pictures and videos thereby grabbing attention. As we speak of this, Devoleena has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are surely unmissable. As we can see, the actress is seen giving some quirky but adorable expressions while looking at the camera which is evident from the pictures. She is seen wearing a red night suit in the picture with white hearts all over. Needless to say, Devo, as she is called by her fans, looks beautiful even without makeup which is evident from these pictures which she has posted on social media of late.

Check out the latest pictures of Devoleena Bhattacharjee below:

Apart from these activities, Devoleena is in constant touch with her BFF Rashami Desai with whom she is interacting regularly through video calls. Rashami also shared a picture some time back on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen conversing with Devoleena and another friend of hers through video conference. Rashami and Devoleena shared a good bond when they were a part of Bigg Boss 13 and the best part is that they continue to be the closest friends even now.

A few days back, Devoleena was being trolled mercilessly by #SidNaaz fans for commenting on Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in their song Bhula Dunga. One of the contenders of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma also took a dig at the actress for the same reason. However, Devoleena responded to everyone with befitting replies and shut down every troll who had been targeting her on social media. In one of her recent interviews, the actress admitted that she is completely done with the entire issue. For the unversed, Devoleena had also filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell against one of the trolls for abusing her mother along with her on social media.

(ALSO READ: BFFs Rashami Desai & Devoleena Bhattacharjee catch up on a video call along with their furry friends; See Pic)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More