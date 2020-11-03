Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz's monochrome picture screams love; Take a look

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been dating each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, check out their new monochrome picture.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s love story is known to everyone. Ardent fans surely remember how the two of them fell in love during the time of Bigg Boss 13. Though initially it was Asim who expressed his feelings for Himanshi, the latter also did the same sometime later. Both of them have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then and their social media timelines are proof. Every now and then, they also treat fans with lovely pictures.

Both Asim and Himanshi recently shared one such picture on social media that has surely sent their fans into a frenzy. It happens to be a monochrome picture in which the two of them can be seen lovingly holding on to each other. While Asim dons a white coat, Himanshi, on the other hand, wears an all-black outfit that can be seen in the picture. As soon as the picture was shared on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section while being in awe of the couple’s love.



Talking about the couple, the two of them have appeared in a few music videos together that include Kalla Sohna Hai, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Afsos Karoge, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and others. A few weeks back, Himanshi Khurana, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. She was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana owing to complaints of fever and oxygen saturation. However, the good news is that she has recovered completely now.

